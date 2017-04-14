Ansonia baseball team loses to Tri-County North

ANSONIA – Ansonia lost 13-4 to Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Friday.

Tri-County North took a 10-0 lead with three runs in the first inning, three in the third and four in the fourth. Ansonia got on the scoreboard with one run in the bottom of the fourth then added three more in the fifth inning. North scored the game’s final three runs in the seventh inning.

Ansonia had seven hits and six errors on Friday while Tri-County North had 10 hits and two errors.

Lane Clark went 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Kane Kimmel was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs. Devyn Sink was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Ethan Fischer was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Tyler Neal went 1-for-3.

Caleb Jones pitched three innings for Ansonia and allowed five earned runs and four unearned runs on seven hits, no walks, four hit batters and two strikeouts. Keith Burk pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs on three hits, four walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts.