Tri-Village softball team run rules Twin Valley South

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village softball team run ruled Twin Valley South 12-2 in a Cross County Conference game on Friday.

Twin Valley South scored first with one run in the top half of the first inning, but Tri-Village quickly responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. South scored its final run in the third inning while Tri-Village added five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Tri-Village had 13 hits and one error, and Twin Valley South had four hits and three errors.

Trisa Porter was 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs for the Patriots. Allie Downing was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Andi Bietry was 2-for-3 with two runs. Payge Malott was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Shelby Holzapfel was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs. Shelby Frech went 1-for-3 with a home run, a run and three RBI. Danika Mann was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Logan Brooks and Rachel Miller both drove in one run. Breanna Locke scored a run.

Taylor Bowles pitched the complete game for Tri-Village, allowing two earned runs on four hits, four walks and one strikeout.