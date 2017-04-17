2007 state champion Greenville softball team honored

GREENVILLE — Members of the 2007 Greenville Lady Wave softball team gathered Saturday at Stebbins Field to be honored for the 10th anniversary of the team’s state championship run.

In 2007, the Lady Wave (31 wins, four losses) defeated St. Marys Memorial (25-2) 1-0 in Ohio’s Division II state softball championship game. Greenville advanced to the championship game after coming from behind to defeat Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-2) 6-4 in the semifinal.

The 2007 team was coached by Jerrod Newland, who remains head coach of the Lady Wave.

Team members in attendance to mark the occasion included Katie Beanblossom, Macie Blinn, Krysten Blumenstock, Lisa Brinley, Kaylin Cates, Cortnie Drew, Tiffany Enicks, Kyli Gunckel, Chelsea Howard, Brooke Jendrusik, Ashlee Powell, Mollie Ruble, Abbie Shell, Justine Shilt and Megan Shuret. Assistant coaches Beth Arnold, Carol Paul and John Davis also were honored.

Unable to attend were teammates Kirstie Hunt, Jackie McCauley and Kristen Paul.

Each 2007 player was handed their original game-used jersey by members of the current Lady Wave team as their names were announced to the applause of the crowd. The team’s 2007 state championship trophy also was on display.

Coach Newland, now in his 15th year as coach, also was honored with a framed jersey bearing the signatures of the Lady Wave players.

“We knew we were going to win that game because it was unfinished business,” said Newland, noting that the team had lost three straight title games up to that point.

“I’m very humbled. After 15 years, it’s great closure for me and those jerseys have not been washed since that day, so if they smell bad, I apologize,” he added.

The 2007 Greenville Lady Wave softball team was joined by the current team in honor of the 10th anniversary of the 2007 team’s state championship. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_0035-WEB.jpg The 2007 Greenville Lady Wave softball team was joined by the current team in honor of the 10th anniversary of the 2007 team’s state championship. Erik Martin|The Daily Advocate

Celebrates 10th anniversary of state title

By Erik Martin [email protected]

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com