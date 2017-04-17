Versailles softball team sweeps doubleheader vs. Ansonia

VERSAILLES – Versailles swept Ansonia in a softball doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles, winning 11-1 and 17-3 in a pair of five-inning run rules.

In the first game Versailles took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After Ansonia scored its lone run in the top half of the second inning, Versailles responded with two runs in the second, six in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Versailles had 16 hits and one error while Ansonia had one hit and no errors.

Versailles’ Anna Gehret was 2-for-3 with a home run, a run and three RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a run and two RBI. Caitlin McEldowney was 2-for-3 with a home run, a RBI and a run. Kami McEldowney went 2-for-4 with a home run, a RBI and a run.

Kate Stammen was 2-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Brynna Blakeley was 2-for-3, stole three bases and scored three runs. Sarah Gigandet was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Sarah Kremer was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run. Mallory George was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBI. Cori Lawrence drove in a run.

Jailyn Thwaits had Ansonia’s lone hit and also drew a walk. Emily Gariety walked and scored a run. Trinity Henderson was hit by a pitch and had a RBI. Alyssa Armock and Heidi Runkel also drew walks.

Caitlin McEldowney pitched four scoreless innings for Versailles, allowing one hit and striking out three. Lawrence pitched an inning and allowed one earned run on no hits, four walks and one hit batter.

Henderson pitched 3 1/3 innings for Ansonia, allowing 10 earned runs on 13 hits, one walk, one hit batter and four strikeouts. Katelyn McKenna pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one earned run on three hits and one strikeout.

Versailles then won the second game 17-3 in five innings.

Versailles took a 12-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and 10 in the second. After Ansonia scored two runs in the top half of the third inning, Versailles scored five in the bottom half of the frame. Ansonia scored the game’s final run in the fifth inning.

Ansonia had seven hits and two errors while Versailles had 12 hits and four errors.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, a stolen base, four runs and four RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a run and four RBI. Brynna Blakeley was 2-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, a RBI and three runs.

Sarah Kremer was 1-for-2 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Kate Stammen was 1-for-1 with a walk, a RBI and a run. Mallory George was 1-for-3 with a double and a run. Sarah Gigandet was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Hannah Barga was 1-for-4 and scored two runs. Faith Huddle walked twice and scored a run. Caitlin McEldowney walked and scored a run. Anna Gehret was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.

Ansonia’s Lexi Shinn went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Emily Gariety was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Jailyn Thwaits was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs. Kayla Saintignon was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Trinity Henderson went 1-for-3. Sara Rhoades scored a run.

Cori Lawrence earned the win for Versailles by pitching 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Caitlin McEldowney pitched three innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Hallie Mills pitched 1/3 of an inning and hit one batter.

Gariety was the losing pitcher for Ansonia as she went 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits, four walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. Katelyn McKenna pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and nine unearned runs on seven hits, five walks and one strikeout.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Ansonia-Versailles-WEB.jpg

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.