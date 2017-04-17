Greenville baseball team loses at Defiance, Tinora

DEFIANCE – Errors cost the Greenville baseball team on Saturday as the Green Wave lost 8-2 to Defiance and 10-7 to Tinora.

In the first game of the day, Defiance scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Greenville to two runs in the top of the sixth.

Both Greenville and Defiance had five hits. Greenville committed six errors, though, while Defiance only committed one.

Greenville’s Logan Eldridge went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run. Tyler Beyke was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Peter Pandey went 1-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base.

Pandey was the losing pitcher for Greenville as he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six unearned runs on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Cam Kiser pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Greenville then lost the second game of the day 10-7 at Tinora.

Greenville took a 4-0 lead with one run in the second inning and three in the third before Tinora scored eight in the bottom of the third to lead 8-4. Greenville scored three more runs in the top half of the fifth inning while Tinora scored two in the bottom half of the frame.

Greenville out-hit Tinora 11 to eight but committed six errors while Tinora committed none.

Jason Shields went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Greenville. Pandey was 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a run and three RBI. Tyler Beyke was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Tanner Ross was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run.

Brandon Beyke went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run. Eldridge was 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and a RBI. Kyle Mills was 1-for-4.

Tyler Beyke was the losing pitcher as he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and five unearned runs on five hits and six walks. Brandon Beyke pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, five walks and two strikeouts.

By Kyle Shaner

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

