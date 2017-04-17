Versailles baseball team beats Brookville, Fort Loramie in the Zac Richard Classic

VERSAILLES – The Versailles baseball team beat Fort Loramie and Brookville in the Zac Richard Classic on Saturday in Versailles.

In the first game of the day Versailles squeaked out a 2-1 win over Fort Loramie. Versailles scored one run in the first and third innings while holding Loramie to a single run in the fifth inning.

Versailles had eight hits and two errors while Fort Loramie had three hits and no errors.

Kurtis Rutschilling led Versailles by going 1-for-2 with a home run, a run and two RBI. Cole Neikamp and Noah Richard both went 2-for-3. Kyle Subler was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run. Jacob Heitkamp was 1-for-2. Isaac Ruhenkamp went 1-for-3.

Elliot Bruns earned the win by pitching four scoreless innings, allowing two hits, walking three, hitting one batter and striking out one. Noah Richard went three innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit, two walks and one strikeout to earn the save.

Fort Loramie beat Brookville 10-4 in the second game then Versailles closed out the day with a 13-3 five-inning run rule victory over Brookville.

After Versailles scored two runs in the first inning, Brookville tied the game with two runs in the top half of the second. Versailles regained the lead for good with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. The day’s scoring ended with Brookville scoring one run in the third inning and Versailles scoring seven runs in the third.

Versailles had five hits and one error, and Brookville had eight hits and three errors.

Ruhenkamp went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI. Austin Knapke was 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and a run. Noah Richard was 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, a run and two RBI. Noah Grisez was 1-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base, a run and a RBI.

Rutschilling walked once, scored two runs and drove in three runs. Keaton McEdowney walked three hits and scored two runs. Subler walked twice and scored two runs. Niekamp walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Jacob Heitkamp scored a run and drove in a run.

Knapke earned the win by pitching four innings, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, one walk, one hit batter and five strikeouts. Zach Griesdorn pitched one perfect inning in relief.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

