Arcanum baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Dixie

NEW LEBANON – The Arcanum baseball team won both games of a doubleheader on Saturday at Dixie, winning the first game 12-3 and then winning 20-3 in a five-inning run rule.

In game one Arcanum jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning. After Dixie scored one run in the third inning, Arcanum added five more runs in the fourth to lead 10-1. Arcanum added one run in the sixth and seventh innings while Dixie scored one run in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Arcanum had seven hits and no errors, and Dixie had eight hits and six errors.

Layne Byrne went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Mitch Wogoman was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs. Ben Sease was 1-for-3 with a double and two walks. Maverick Hildebrand went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBI.

Brandon Kinney was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run. Wade Meeks walked once, stole a base and drove in a run. Caleb Shilt walked once, stole two bases and scored three runs. Evan Atchley walked once and stole two bases. Steve Vanatta walked twice and scored two runs. Isiah Hootman scored a run.

Vanatta earned the win by pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, four walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts. Alex Weiss pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, one walk, two hit batters and one strikeout. Michael Fecker pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on no hits, no walks, one hit batters and one strikeout.

In the second game Arcanum jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first inning. Dixie scored three runs in the second inning then Arcanum added five in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Arcanum had 16 hits and two errors while Dixie had one hit and four errors.

Austin Smith earned the win by pitching all five innings, allowing three unearned runs on one hit, three walks, one hit batter and nine strikeouts.

Byrne was 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, two runs and four RBI. Dylan Lumpkin was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, two runs and three RBI. Cole Spitler was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI. Pierce Lindemuth went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs. Hildebrand was 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks, a stolen base, two RBI and three runs.

Fecker was 1-for-1 with a double. Cory Ross was 1-for-4 with a double and a run. Kinney was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored three runs. Atchley was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs. Weiss was 1-for-1. Wogoman walked twice, scored two runs and drove in a run. Shilt walked once and scored a run.

