Tri-Village baseball team wins 2 games at Randolph Southern

LYNN, Ind. – The Tri-Village baseball team got back on the winning track by sweeping Randolph Southern 15-8 and 17-6 on Saturday.

In game one Tri-Village took an 11-0 lead with four runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth. After Randolph Southern scored four runs in the fifth inning, both teams added four more in the seventh.

Tri-Village had 19 hits and one error while Randolph Southern had six hits and three errors.

In the second game Tri-Village scored one run in the second inning and two in the third to lead 3-0 then Randolph Southern scored one in the bottom half of the third. Tri-Village scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth while Randolph Southern scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth in the five-inning run rule.

Tri-Village had 17 hits and two errors while Randolph Southern had 11 hits and five errors.

Camren Munchel won both games to improve to 3-0 on the year. He pitched seven innings, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits, four walks and nine strikeouts.

Christian Ricker went 6-for-8 in the two games with two doubles, a triple and four runs. Mason Sullenbarger was 6-for-7 with a double and two RBI. Jared Buckley was 4-for-9 with four runs and two RBI.

Luke Wheeler was 3-for-7 with a double and six RBI. Jackson Plush was 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI. Gage Hileman went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Tri-Village improved to 10-2 with the wins.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tri-Village-logo-WEB-12.jpg

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.