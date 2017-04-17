Mississinawa Valley baseball team wins at Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team won 11-4 in eight innings at Jackson Center on Friday.

Jackson Center took a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and two in the third. Mississinawa scored three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the game then scored seven runs in the eighth inning to win 11-4.

MV had nine hits and five errors while Jackson Center had eight hits and six errors.

Andrew Johns went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI for Mississinawa Valley. Ethan Dirksen was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs.

Trent Collins went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs. Zac Longfellow went 1-for-5 with a RBI and a run. Cameron Shimp was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Cody Dirksen drove in a run and scored a run. Colton Hines drove in a run.

Ethan Dirksen earned the win by pitching two innings, allowing two unearned runs, three hits, no walks and striking out one. Guillozet pitched two innings, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on four hits, no walks and one strikeout.

Shimp pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, no walks and striking out one. Johns also pitched two scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks while striking out three.