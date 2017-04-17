Tri-Village softball team run rules Randolph Southern

LYNN, Ind. – The Tri-Village softball team run ruled Randolph Southern 21-8 in five innings on Saturday.

After Tri-Village took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, Randolph Southern scored three runs in the bottom half of the frame to lead 3-1. Tri-Village then regained the lead with five runs in the second inning.

Randolph Southern reduced its deficit to 6-5 with two runs in the bottom of the second, but Tri-Village pulled away with four runs in the third, two in the fourth and nine in the fifth. Randolph Southern scored the game’s final three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Tri-Village had 19 hits and two errors. Randolph Southern had five hits and nine errors.

Trisa Porter went 3-for-5 with three doubles and four RBI. Allie Downing was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs and three RBI. Shelby Frech was 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI.

Andi Bietry was 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and three runs. Payge Malott was 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs. Shelby Holzapfel was 2-for-4 with a walk, a RBI and four runs. Danika Mann was 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Rachel Miller was 1-for-2 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Peyton Bietry was 1-for-2, with a stolen base and two runs. Madi Foreman scored three runs.

Porter pitched the complete game, allowing four earned runs and four unearned runs on five hits, nine walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.