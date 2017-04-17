Ansonia baseball team swept at Botkins

BOTKINS – Ansonia lost two baseball games at Botkins on Saturday, falling 5-2 in the first game and 5-4 in the second game.

In game one Botkins took a 4-0 lead with three runs in the second inning and one in the fourth. Ansonia scored both of its runs in the fifth then Botkins scored the game’s final run in the sixth inning.

Both Ansonia and Botkins had six hits and two errors in the game.

Lane Clark went 2-for-3 with a RBI for Ansonia. Caleb Jones was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Tyler Neal was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Ethan Fischer was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Keith Burk was 1-for-3. Devyn Sink scored a run.

Kane Kimmel was the losing pitcher as he went 1 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Rygh Fortkamp went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

In game two Ansonia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Botkins went up 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame, but Ansonia scored three runs in the second inning to go back up 4-2. Botkins then scored one run in the second inning, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to win 5-4.

Botkins out-hit Ansonia five to four in game two. Both teams committed two errors.

Clark went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two RBI. Jones was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Burk was 1-for-3. Fischer was hit by a pitch, stole a base, drove in a run and scored two runs. Zac Longenecker walked, stole a base and scored a run. Kimmel stole a base and drove in a run.

Fischer pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on four hits, four walks, three hit batters and five strikeouts. Sink pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one earned run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.