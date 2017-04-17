Greenville softball shuts out Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY – The Lady Wave displayed excellent hitting, smart on-base decision making, accurate pitching and crafty infield work to hold the Tippecanoe Red Devils scoreless Monday evening.

While the game ended with a 7-0 Lady Wave victory at Tipp City, Greenville had to play nearly perfect to prevent the talented Red Devils from scoring, displaying an incredible effort from the entire team.

When the Red Devils were connecting ball to bat, the Wave played impenetrable defense. When the Red Devil pitcher started to heat up, the Wave started finding holes in the outfield. And when the Red Devils played tight defense, the Wave created chaos and forced errors to find ways to score.

After giving up only two hits and zero runs in the top of the first, Greenville started work early with hits from leadoff batter Morgan Gilbert, a bunt from Karsyn Shaffer that resulted in a two bases – moving Gilbert to third base – an RBI single from Makayla Hanes and an Alli Hill RBI with Gilbert and Cassie Cromwell being the two scoring runs. In a flash, it was 2-0 Lady Wave.

In the fourth, Greenville struck again on a Tipp City error that resulted in runs scored by Cromwell and runner Haleigh Mayo, making it 4-0 Greenville.

When they weren’t scoring runs, the Lady Wave played excellent defense with three-up, three-down in back-to-back innings.

They also scored two more runs with a RBI double from Baylee Petry and a RBI triple from Courtney Bryson with Mayo and runner Megan Johnston scoring.

Things remained well in control for Greenville, scoring once more in the sixth inning and stopping the Red Devils with a runner on third.

To make matters worse for the Red Devils, Cromwell launched a home run over the center field wall to make the score 7-0 in favor of the Lady Wave.

While the score was lopsided, the Lady Wave couldn’t give the Red Devils an inch without the intention of taking a mile. Errors cost the Red Devils runs on both sides.

Gilbert went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Shaffer went 2-for-4. Cromwell went 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored. Hanes went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Hill went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Petry went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Mayo scored two runs. And Bryson went 2-for-2 with a RBI.

Kaity Stocker pitched an excellent game against such a hard-hitting him, giving up six hits and one walk with no runs and one strikeout.

The Red Devils try for revenge on Tuesday at Greenville.

