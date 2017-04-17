Arcanum softball team defeats Marion Local 11-4

MARIA STEIN – Every player in Arcanum’s lineup collected a hit on Monday as the Lady Trojan softball team beat Marion Local 11-4.

Arcanum should have scored a couple more runs, Coach Rick Stone said, but overall he was pleased with the way the Trojans swung the bats at Marion Local.

“Everybody is putting the bat on the ball,” he said. “McKenzie Sharritts, she’s continuing to hit the ball great all year long. She did a great job at the plate tonight. Brittany Kinney hit the ball well tonight.”

Marion Local scored first with a run in the bottom half of the first inning, but Arcanum quickly responded with three runs in the second inning and five in the third to go up 8-1.

Marion Local scored its final three runs in the fifth inning while Arcanum added two in the sixth and one in the seventh for the 11-4 final score.

Sharritts led the Arcanum offense by going 3-for-5. Shai Robinson was 2-for-4, and Kinney had a double.

Elle Siculan pitched the complete game to earn the win.

“Elle pitched a great game for us, played some good defense behind her, and we got the job done,” Stone said.

Arcanum improved to 12-2 on the season with Monday’s victory.

“We still haven’t peaked,” Stone said. “We made some mistakes here and there. The defense has let us down a couple games. They’re getting better. They’re not hanging their heads. They’ve getting better every week.”

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7244.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7246.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7248.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7253.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7258.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7261.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7266.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7270.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7271.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7273.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7274.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7277.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP7281.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Hannah Weaver fields a ball during a softball game against Marion Local on Monday in Maria Stein. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Hannah-Weaver-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Hannah Weaver fields a ball during a softball game against Marion Local on Monday in Maria Stein. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.