Greenville pole vaulters win at Vandalia Butler Invitational track and field meet

VANDALIA – Greenville won both the boys and girls pole vault on Saturday at the Vandalia Butler Invitational track and field meet.

Senior Meg Rehmert won the girls pole vault by clearing 12 feet, which tied the meet record. Senior Lexi Addington finished fifth by clearing 10 feet.

Junior Ryan Trick won the boys pole vault by clearing 13 feet 6 inches. Junior Matthew Hounshell finished seventh by clearing 11 feet.

Senior Dalton Walls finished second in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.68.

Junior Sierra Cress finished second in the girls discus with a throw of 104 feet 6 inches.

Freshman Emma Klosterman finished third in the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet.

Junior Sierra Cress finished third in the girls shot put with a toss of 35 feet 1 inch. Senior Kassidy York finished seventh with a toss of 31 feet 3.25 inches.

Greenville’s quartet of Crist, Wood, Kirk and Wood finished fifth in the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:37.49.

Greenville’s team of Hartle, Miller, Ruble and Maher finished sixth in the girls 4×800 meter relay in 11:20.37.

Junior Grace Coakley finished sixth in the girls 800 meter run in 2:36.13.

Greenville’s quartet of Haupt, Ward, Oda and Klosterman finished seventh in the girls 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:58.61.

Junior Grace Coakley finished seventh in the girls 1,600 meter run in 5:50.26.

Greenville’s team of Coakley, Dull, Jennings and Hunt finished eighth in the girls 4×400 meter relay in 4:44.69.

Freshman Foster Cole finished eighth in the boys 110 meter hurdles in 17.95.

Greenville’s squad of Elliot, Ward, Brandenburg and Hunt finished eighth in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 55.50.

Senior Brooke Perriera finished eighth in the girls 3,200 meter run in 13:24.01.

Freshman Foster Cole finished eighth in the boys long jump by jumping 18 feet 8.25 inches.

Greenville’s girls finished sixth out of 14 teams on Saturday while Greenville’s boys finished 12th out of 16 teams.

For complete results from the meet, visit finishtiming.com.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

