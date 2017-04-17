Arcanum baseball team’s winning streak snapped at Marion Local

MARIA STEIN – Arcanum saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Monday as the Trojan baseball team lost 6-0 at Marion Local.

This past week Arcanum beat Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, Bradford on Friday and then swept a doubleheader at Dixie on Saturday. Coach Randy Baker said the Trojans might have been overconfident on Monday when they traveled to Maria Stein.

“We didn’t come ready to play,” the Arcanum baseball coach said. “We got a couple good wins over the weekend, and I don’t know if we were satisfied with that or what. We just didn’t come ready to play.”

Marion Local scored the game’s first runs in the bottom half of the third inning. Duane Leugers drove in one run with a sacrifice fly then Ryan Thobe made it 3-0 with a two-run single.

The Flyers added to their lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning when Cole Unrast hit a RBI single and Thobe hit a RBI double, making it 5-0.

The final run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth when Marion Local scored on a wild pitch to lead 6-0.

“We just kind of came up here and thought it was just going to happen without being focused and ready to play,” Coach Baker said.

Marion Local out-hit Arcanum 11 to three in Monday’s game.

Maverick Hildebrand went 1-for-2 for Arcanum. The Trojans’ Layne Byrne and Caleb Shilt both were 1-for-3.

“Their pitcher threw well to start with,” Baker said. “We took too long to make adjustments on him, though. He was throwing strikes; we was taking pitches for some reason. We’ve just got to do a better job making adjustments quicker.”

Shilt was the losing pitcher for Arcanum as he pitched the first four inning. Michael Fecker pitched two innings in relief and struck out one batter.

Arcanum fell to 6-9 on the season with Monday’s loss.

By Kyle Shaner

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

