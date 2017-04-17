Posted on by

Greenville boys tennis team loses at Celina


CELINA – The Greenville boys tennis team lost 4-1 at Celina on Monday.

Greenville’s lone win came at second singles where Craig Manges beat Heath Laux 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In the first singles match Greenville’s Noah Haupt lost 6-3, 6-1 to Garrett Weininger. The Green Wave’s Branson Leigeber lost 6-0, 6-0 to Drew Rosengarten in third singles.

In first doubles Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith lost 6-3, 7-5 to Bryce Langenkamp and Kyle Lochtefeld. In second doubles the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Josh Galloway lost 6-3, 6-1 to Sahaib Saleem and Garrett Farlow.

Greenville fell to 9-2 with Monday’s loss while Celina improved to 7-1.

