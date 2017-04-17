Versailles softball team defeats Tri-Village

VERSAILLES – The Versailles softball team beat Tri-Village 6-1 on Monday.

The game was scoreless until the bottom half of the third inning when Versailles scored two runs. The Tigers then added one run in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 6-0 before Tri-Village scored its lone run of the game in the top of the seventh.

Versailles had seven hits and two errors while Tri-Village had five hits and three errors.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Hallie Mills was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, a run and three RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a triple, a run and a RBI. Cori Lawrence was 1-for-3 with a double. Sarah Gigandet walked and scored a run. Hannah Barga also scored a run.

Tri-Village’s Madi Foreman was 2-for-2 with a stolen base. Allie Downing was 2-for-3. Payge Malott was 1-for-3 with a double. Rachel Miller was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored a run. Peyton Bietry walked twice.

Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing one earned run on five hits, two walks, one hit batter and eight strikeouts.

Trisa Porter pitched the complete game for Tri-Village, allowing six earned runs on seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.