Mississinawa Valley baseball team beats Randolph Southern


UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team beat Randolph Southern 8-2 on Monday.

Mississinawa Valley took a 6-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and three in the third. Randolph Southern scored two runs in the top half of the fifth inning then MV responded with one run in the fifth and one in the sixth for the 8-2 final score.

Mississinawa Valley had eight hits and no errors. Randolph Southern had five three and three errors.

Ethan Dirksen went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBI for MV. Andrew Johns was 2-for-4 with two runs and a RBI. Zac Longfellow was 2-for-4, stole two bases and scored a run. Cody Dirksen went 1-for-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run. Trent Collins went 1-for-2 with a double, a RBI and two runs. Kyler Guillozet stole a base and scored a run. Colton Hines drove in a run.

Cameron Shimp pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, five walks and six strikeouts. Collins pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks while striking out three.

