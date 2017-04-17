Mississinawa Valley softball team run ruled at Coldwater

COLDWATER – The Mississinawa Valley softball team was run ruled 12-1 in five innings on Monday at Coldwater.

Coldwater scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and eight in the fourth while holding Mississinawa to a single run in the top half of the fifth inning.

Mississinawa Valley had two hits while Coldwater had 11.

MV’s Kinsie Blocher went 1-for-2 with a double. Lindsay Johns was 1-for-2, stole a base and scored a run. Jolie Elson had a RBI. Makayla Coning was hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Taydem Elson was the losing pitcher as she pitched two innings and allowed two runs on one hit, five walks and one strikeout. Paxton Scholl pitched two innings, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks.