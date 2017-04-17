Freeman’s 2 HRs, Swanson’s hit lifts Braves over Padres 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves, boosted by Freddie Freeman’s two home runs and double, beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Monday night for a four-game sweep in their first series at SunTrust Park.

Swanson’s bases-loaded hit fell just in front of diving left fielder Allen Cordoba. The Braves have followed a five-game losing streak with five straight wins.

Freeman had four hits and drove in three runs. His second homer tied it in the eighth.

Jim Johnson (2-0) pitched the ninth.

Kurt Suzuki hit a one-out single in the Braves ninth off closer Brandon Maurer (0-1). With two outs, pinch runner Chase d’Arnaud advanced to third on Emilio Bonifacio’s bloop single in front of Cordoba’s dive.

An intentional walk to Ender Inciarte loaded the bases for Swanson, whose first career game-ending hit again fell beyond the reach of a charging Cordoba.

Austin Hedges’ two-run homer off Arodys Vizcaino in the eighth inning gave San Diego a 4-3 lead. Freeman tied the game with his opposite-field homer to left field off Ryan Buchter.

Freeman’s two-run homer in the third inning put Atlanta ahead 3-1. Cordoba’s pinch-hit homer off Jaime Garcia in the seventh cut the lead to 3-2.

Garcia allowed two runs in 6 1-3 innings. San Diego right-hander Jered Weaver allowed three runs, two earned, in six innings.

Garcia gave up hits to San Diego’s first three batters, including a run-scoring single by Yangervis Solarte. Garcia didn’t allow another hit until Hedges’ two-out double to right field in the sixth.

Weaver, in his 11th season, faced the Braves for the first time. He has faced 29 of 30 current teams, leaving only his former team, the Angels.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves OF Matt Kemp (right hamstring tightness) ran the bases and took flyballs in left field before batting practice and said “it went well.” Kemp can come off the 10-day DL on Tuesday and said “hopefully that will be the plan.” … C Tyler Flowers (strained right hamstring) may only miss “a couple days,” according to manager Brian Snitker. Flowers left Sunday’s game with discomfort and Suzuki was the starting catcher on Monday night.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart (0-0) will make his second start when San Diego returns home to open a series against Arizona’s Shelby Miller on Tuesday night.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) returns to the rotation in Tuesday night’s series opener against Max Scherzer and the Nationals. Foltynewicz had his spot in the Atlanta rotation skipped for one start after his 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh on April 7.

Braves 5, Padres 4

;San Diego; Atlanta;

;ab;r;h;bi; ;ab;r;h;bi

Margot cf;4;1;1;0;Incarte cf;4;0;2;0

Myers 1b;5;0;2;0;Swanson ss;5;1;1;1

Solarte 2b;5;0;1;1;F.Frman 1b;4;2;4;3

Renfroe rf;4;0;0;0;Mrkakis rf;4;0;0;0

Schimpf 3b;3;1;0;0;Bra.Phl 2b;4;1;1;0

Hedges c;3;1;2;2;Ad.Grca 3b;4;0;1;0

Srdinas ss;3;0;1;0;K.Szuki c;4;0;1;1

J.Waver p;2;0;0;0;C.d’Arn pr;0;1;0;0

Cordoba ph-lf;1;1;1;1;J.Ptrsn lf;3;0;1;0

Jnkwski lf;2;0;0;0;Vzcaino p;0;0;0;0

Bthncrt ph;1;0;0;0;L.Jcksn p;0;0;0;0

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;J.Jhnsn p;0;0;0;0

Hand p;0;0;0;0;Recker ph;1;0;0;0

H.Sanch ph;1;0;0;0;J.Grcia p;2;0;0;0

Buchter p;0;0;0;0;Jose.Rm p;0;0;0;0

Maurer p;0;0;0;0;E.Bnfco ph-lf;2;0;1;0

;Totals; 34;4;8;4;Totals; 37;5;12;5

San Diego;100;000;120;—;4

Atlanta;012;000;011;—;5

E_Vizcaino (1), Sardinas (1). DP_San Diego 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Hedges (2), F.Freeman 2 (4), E.Bonifacio (1). HR_Hedges (2), Cordoba (1), F.Freeman 2 (5). SB_Sardinas (1).<

;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

San Diego

Weaver;6;7;3;2;0;3

Stammen;1-3;1;0;0;0;1

Hand;2-3;0;0;0;0;0

Buchter BS,1;1;1;1;1;0;1

Maurer L,0-1;2-3;3;1;1;1;0

Atlanta

Garcia;6;1-3;5;2;2;3;4

Ramirez H,3;2-3;0;0;0;0;2

Vizcaino BS,1;2-3;2;2;2;2;2

Jackson;1-3;0;0;0;0;0

Johnson W,2-0;1;1;0;0;0;1

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:48. A_24,516 (41,500).

By Charles Odum AP Sports Writer

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

