Lady Wave tennis wins pair of matches

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls tennis team improved to .500 on the season with wins Monday and Tuesday against Milton-Union and Fairborn.

On Monday Greenville won a home match against Milton-Union 4-1.

In first doubles Greenville’s Mallory Rich and Neeps Kaur beat Anna Brown and Caitlin Bushelman 4-6, 6-0, 6-2. In second doubles the Lady Wave’s Larissa Schmitmeyer and Hannah Gulley beat Lauren Claggett and Kaitlyn Antonides 6-0, 6-1.

In first singles Greenville’s Molly Hunt lost to Ashley Wombold 6-1, 6-1. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Anja Mertel beat Abby Hissong 4-6 6-3, 6-2. In third singles the Wave’s Anna Mangas beat Rachel Rock 6-0, 6-1.

On Tuesday the Lady Wave tennis team beat Fairborn 3-2.

In first singles Greenville’s Molly Hunt lost to Brooklyn Hunter 6-1, 6-1. In second singles the Wave’s Anja Mertel beat Kyla Secrest 6-2, 6-2. In third singles the Lady Wave’s Anna Mangas beat Adele Cowling 6-0, 6-1.

In first doubles Greenville’s Mallory Rich and Neeps Kaur beat Preslee Chapman and Shayna Osborne 6-0, 6-1. In second doubles the Lady Wave’s Marabelle Lance and Larisa Schmitmeyer won the first set against Megan Koonce and Dakota Thacker 6-4 but then forfeited due to injury.

Greenville improved to 3-3 on the season with the two wins.

