County unemployment rates steady

DARKE COUNTY — The county’s unemployment rate remained steady.

Unemployment was 3.7 percent in Darke County, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in August, down from 4.8 percent in July and up from 4.6 in August of 2015.

Nationwide the unemployment rate for August was 4.9 percent, the same as in July, and down from 5.1 percent in August 2015.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary August 2016 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9 percent in Monroe County. From July, unemployment rates decreased in 72 counties, increased in one county, and did not change in 15 counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.7 percent in August.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in August. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Putnam, 3.2 percent; Holmes, 3.3 percent; Delaware and Wyandot, 3.4 percent; Auglaize, Hancock, Madison, and Union, 3.5 percent.

Five counties had unemployment rates above 7.0 percent in August. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Meigs, 7.6 percent; Jefferson, 7.4 percent; Noble, 7.2 percent; and Scioto, 7.1 percent.

Surrounding counties’ unemployment rates for August were as follows: Allen, 4.6; Auglaize, 3.5 ; Champaign, 4.2; Shelby, 3.7; Logan, 3.9; Mercer, 3.0; and Miami, 4.0.

