Door-to-door Christmas cheer

St. Mary’s Catholic School teacher Kathy Ayette directs students in singing Christmas Carols, Thursday morning, in Greenville, Ohio. School Principal Vern Rosenbeck sings along. The school students have been caroling down S. Broadway for about three years. They visit many businesses in the one hour trip. “We do it to spread Christmas cheer,” Rosenbeck said. “It also makes people aware that we are here.”

