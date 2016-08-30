Service Schedule

MARK THOMPSON — A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at 209 W. Main St., New Paris. Services have been entrusted to Braund Pope Funeral Home in New Madison. Memorial may be made to Braund Pope Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.braundpope.com

ELIZABETH A. EYER — Services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Tracy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Castine Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Colon Cancer Alliance. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com

KATHY THATCHER — A service will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Sam Shilot officiating. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. All donations for Kathy can be made to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com

PATRICIA A. JOHNSON — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends today from 5-8p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com

INEZ L. GOINS — Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. today at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, and will be followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with burial in Ithaca Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville. Donations and e-mail condolences may be made by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com

RICK G. DYNES — A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Oliver Floyd Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Eric Fee officiating. Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Darke County Mental Health. Funeral services have been entrusted to Oliver-Floyd Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.oliverfloyd.com.

HEATH A. GESSLER — A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Woodington Congregational Christian Church, 8978 State Route 49 North, Greenville. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at church. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the family to offset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.