RICHARD MESCHER

ROSSBURG — Richard E. Mescher, age 81, of Rossburg passed away at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at Wayne Hospital, Greenville. He was born on June 7, 1935, in Yorkshire, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Katherine (Walterbusch) Mescher.

He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, North Star, Ohio, The Holy Name Society of the Church, a lector, server and rosary leader at church. He was also a member of K of C Council 3890, Russia, Ohio, and Versailles Eagles. He was a graduate of Versailles High School, he loved ballroom dancing for 25 years, gardening, especially roses, and woodworking. He was retired form Stolle Corp., Sidney after 38 years as a supervisor and was a lifelong farmer.

He married Carolyn Monnin on Jan. 4, 1958, in Russia, Ohio. She survives in Rossburg. He is also survived by children: Christopher and Jane Mescher, Bradford, Michael and Cindy Mescher, Ansonia, Randall and Nancy Mescher, Goose Creek, South Carolina, Kelly Smith, North Star, Eric Mescher, North Star, Bradley and Amy Mescher, Branchburg, New Jersey; 13 grandchildren: Jamie and Jeremy Smith, Jodie Mescher, Jenny and Adam Cone, Phil and Erika Mescher, Tim Mescher, Meaghan, Emma, Tori and Caleb Smith, Ross, Max and Grant Mescher; stepgrandchildren: Andrea Hodge, Amy and Josh Day and Derek Hodge, great-grandchildren: Amelia and Oliver Cone, stepgreat-grandchildren: Davin, Myra and Mallory Day; brothers and sisters: Linus Mescher, Alfred and Jan Mescher, Joseph and Betty Mescher, in-laws: Leonard Otte, Verl and Ann Monnin, Jackie Myers, Ruth and Richard Pierron, Roberta and Jim Duckworth, Gene and Marilyn Monnin, Debbie Monnin Fox, Robert Monnin, Jr. and Trina and Robert Thobe, Barb Monnin.

He was preceded in death by son Jeff Mescher, grandson Jeremy Mescher, brothers and sisters: Vincent and Olivia Mescher, Norbert Mescher, Loretta Otte, Norma and Ivo Brackman, Wilbert and Carol Mescher, Rita and Elmer Siefring, stillborn Theresa Mescher, Elmer Mescher, in-laws: Margaret Mescher, Mary Ann Mescher, Robert and Helen (Mangen) Monnin, Marvin Monnin, Greg Monnin, stillborn Joseph Monnin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Louis Catholic Church, North Star, Ohio, with Rev. David Zink and Rev. Thomas Hemm, con-celebrants. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, on Monday from 3-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at St. Louis Church, North Star. The family requests donations be made to the Center for Neurological Development, Burkettsville, Ohio. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.